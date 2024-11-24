Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VBK stock opened at $297.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $298.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

