Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 149,486 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

