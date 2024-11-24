News (NASDAQ:NWS) and American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) Head to Head Contrast

American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI – Get Free Report) and News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Community Newspapers and News’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A News 3.49% 4.76% 2.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Community Newspapers and News”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A News $10.09 billion 1.81 $266.00 million $0.62 51.71

Analyst Ratings

News has higher revenue and earnings than American Community Newspapers.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Community Newspapers and News, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Community Newspapers 0 0 0 0 0.00 News 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given American Community Newspapers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Community Newspapers is more favorable than News.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of News shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of News shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

News beats American Community Newspapers on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc. publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

