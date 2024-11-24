Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $642,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 78.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

NBIX opened at $125.65 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

