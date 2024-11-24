Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,830 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 161.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 12.86 and a 200-day moving average of 12.53. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 10.48 and a one year high of 13.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

