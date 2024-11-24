MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.24. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

MustGrow Biologics Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biological technologies and products from mustard seeds. It provides Biocontrol technology platform to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and others; treat unwanted plant growth for use in organic agriculture, and home and garden markets, as well as agriculture markets where glyphosate has been banned; and suppress sprouting, and treat disease and pathogen for storage and food preservation markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.