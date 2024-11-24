Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 15500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$25.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mountain Province Diamonds
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.