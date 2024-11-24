Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,915,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

