Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $99,951,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in American International Group by 2,493.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 349,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,935,000 after buying an additional 335,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,028,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,319,000 after buying an additional 301,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Report on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.