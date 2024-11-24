Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 384,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $196.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $196.71.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,659. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,845 shares of company stock worth $4,803,380. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

