Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in AON by 5.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 98,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,979,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Stock Up 0.9 %

AON stock opened at $386.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $389.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.63.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.