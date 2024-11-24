Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

