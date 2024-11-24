Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 13,841 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,303,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $1,336,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

