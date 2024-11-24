Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $11,233,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,159,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENI. B. Riley upped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $9.07 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.