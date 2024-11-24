MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $165.76 and last traded at $165.76. 5,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 29,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.37.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

