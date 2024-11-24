Michael Mente Sells 73,783 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,090.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,930. This represents a 50.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $937,158.30.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $11,824.08.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $35.02 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 280,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,475 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

