MGB Wealth Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after purchasing an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MTUM opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.56.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
