MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MGB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 297.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,771,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,893,000 after buying an additional 1,325,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,611,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.