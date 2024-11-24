MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $125.31 and a 52 week high of $175.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

