MGB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

USMV opened at $93.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

