MGB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 25,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 241,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.47 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

