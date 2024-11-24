MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after buying an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,738 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,671,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,817,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

