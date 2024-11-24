MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,540 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.