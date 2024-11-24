Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $33.25. 590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Mestek Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $250.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Mestek alerts:

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter.

Mestek Company Profile

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.