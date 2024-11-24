Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $951.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

