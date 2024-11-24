Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 72,567 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

