Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.