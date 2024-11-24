Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,695 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

