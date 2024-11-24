Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.