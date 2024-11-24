Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $129,257,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,034 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $945.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,027.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $735.95 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

