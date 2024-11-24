Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,329 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $142.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

