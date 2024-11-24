MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Lessened by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up about 4.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,049,000 after purchasing an additional 563,424 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,813,000 after buying an additional 1,756,530 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after buying an additional 977,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,859,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 3.4 %

MDU opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

