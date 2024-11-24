MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 13,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 119,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20.

MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that MBX Biosciences, Inc. will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MBX Biosciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. This trade represents a 15.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. This trade represents a 16.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,904,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $405,000.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

