Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.87% of Mattel worth $119,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,487,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mattel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.69 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

