Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 67,620 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.25% of Popular worth $90,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

Popular Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.