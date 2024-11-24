Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,832 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of Nutrien worth $126,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nutrien by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,333 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 10,683,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,437,000 after buying an additional 6,642,075 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,006,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after buying an additional 167,312 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,990,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,970,000 after acquiring an additional 446,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,145,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,985,000 after acquiring an additional 399,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.97%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

