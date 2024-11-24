Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.85% of CenterPoint Energy worth $162,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,758,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,079 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,548,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

