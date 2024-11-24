Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $155.73 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $155,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 55.5% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetEase

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.