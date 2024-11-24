Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.65% of Skyworks Solutions worth $103,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

