Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 326,734 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,734 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.47% of Onsemi worth $145,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.7 %

ON stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

