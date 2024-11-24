Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Acquires 7,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.02 per share, with a total value of C$70,140.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE stock opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.35. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$14.59. The firm has a market cap of C$764.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

