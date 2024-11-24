MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

