Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,822,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

