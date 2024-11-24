Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26,662.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

