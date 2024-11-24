Marco Investment Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $933,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,771,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,893,000 after buying an additional 1,325,220 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,611,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

