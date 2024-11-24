Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Daiwa America cut Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $74.93 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

