Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,795 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.