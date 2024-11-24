Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is MGB Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MGB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.3% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $158.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

