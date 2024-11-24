Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 647 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.05% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,414,000 after acquiring an additional 207,186 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 868,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,170 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 769,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,718 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 765,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 669,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.