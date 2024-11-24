Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Invests $7.39 Million in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 847,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $7,128,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $698,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.40 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.